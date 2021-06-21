Cabrera, who fired a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts in the second game of a doubleheader against Atlanta on Sunday, now has three straight scoreless appearances.

The left-hander had a rare stumble June 11 against the Cubs in which he surrendered a pair of earned runs over one-third of an inning to take his second loss, but he's rounded right back into form. Cabrera has given up just one hit over the three innings covering his last three appearances, posting a 5:0 K:BB along the way.