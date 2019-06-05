Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Cabrera got to make two starts in his first taste of the big leagues but didn't look particularly good in either, allowing nine runs (six earned) in 81 innings while posting a 2.04 WHIP. Ryan Helsley was recalled from Memphis in a corresponding move, though it's not yet clear who will take Cabrera's spot in the rotation.

