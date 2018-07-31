Cabrera was sent to the Cardinals on Tuesday along with Justin Williams and Roel Ramirez in exchange for Tommy Pham and international slot money, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cabrera has a mediocre 4.12 ERA in 113.2 innings for Double-A Montgomery so far this season. The 21-year-old lefty's 26.2 percent strikeout rate is promising, though he's walking too many batters (12.0 percent). The poor command and lack of any particularly interesting secondary offerings gives reason to believe he'll end up a reliever, though his youth means the Cardinals could give him more time to prove that he can start.