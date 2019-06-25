Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Shipped to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Cabrera to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
After working as a member of the rotation in his first stint in the big leagues a few weeks ago, Cabrera rejoined the Cardinals as a relief arm following his June 13 callup. He logged three appearances out of the bullpen, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five in 3.1 innings. Cabrera will presumably transition back to starting duty as he returns to Memphis.
