Cabrera (fingernail) is listed as an available relief option Sunday for the Cardinals in their Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Cabrera has received the green light to resume pitching in games after exiting early in his previous appearance Monday against the Twins with a cracked fingernail on his left hand. Assuming the fingernail presents no further issues with locating his pitches, Cabrera should have a good case for breaking camp with the Cardinals as a long reliever. Cabrera saw his odds of joining the Opening Day roster improve Saturday, when president of baseball operations John Mozeliak admitted that Andrew Miller (arm) would likely begin the season on the injured list.