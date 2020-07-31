Cabrera allowed a double and home run during Wednesday's live batting practice at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield but was otherwise effective, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw yielded the two-bagger to John Nogowski and the homer to Dylan Carlson, but reports indicate he was sharp overall. How well Cabrera is recovering from the BP session will play a part in when he's seriously considered for a move up to the active roster, with manager Mike Shildt noting "it's really just about checking off the boxes to get back into game-ready shape" with respect to both Cabrera and fellow hurler and alternate training site mate Alex Reyes.