Cabrera, who allowed three earned runs across two innings over his first pair of Grapefruit League appearances, now has consecutive scoreless, one-inning outings.

Cabrera seems to be settling in after battling some of his trademark control issues during his first two trips to the mound this spring, when he issued four walks across his initial pair of frames. The 24-year-old southpaw was a revelation in 2020 with a 4-1 mark, 2.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 33.7 percent strikeout rate across 19 appearances, and he profiles for a similar high-usage bullpen role again this coming season.