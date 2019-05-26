Cabrera will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera is set to make his big-league debut despite posting a 6.35 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 39:19 K:BB over 39.2 frames at Triple-A this season. If he is able to turn in a solid outing, there's a chance he could stick in the rotation for the time being.