Cabrera (1-1) gave up three unearned runs and a walk while striking out two in one inning in a loss to the Reds on Friday.

Cabrera got two outs in the sixth inning before two errors allowed Eugenio Suarez to get to third base. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases and ended Cabrera's outing, but Tyler Webb gave up a grand slam to Reds pinch hitter Matt Davidson. That was enough to give Cabrera the loss. With all three runs being unearned, his ERA dropped to 6.23 with eight strikeouts and three walks through 4.1 innings this year.