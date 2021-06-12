Cabrera (1-2) took the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Cubs on Friday, allowing two earned runs on three hits over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Cabrera got himself into immediate trouble upon entering in the seventh, allowing two of the first three hitters to reach safely before yielding a two-run double to Joc Pederson. Friday's stumble is an extension of what has been a rough patch, as he's now allowed five runs (four earned) across the 3.2 innings covering his last four appearances.