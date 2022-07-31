Cabrera (3-2) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning, taking the loss and a blown save versus the Nationals on Saturday.

Jordan Hicks pitched a clean sixth inning but hit the first batter he faced in the seventh. Cabrera entered the contest and walked Juan Soto before giving up a three-run home run to Josh Bell, and the Cardinals couldn't catch up again later in the game. Through six appearances in July, Cabrera's been charged with four runs, though those have been limited two outings. He has a 2.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB with a save, a blown save and 10 holds in 36.2 innings. Despite the unsteady performances since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, the southpaw remains in a high-leverage role.