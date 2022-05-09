Cabrera (1-1) allowed one run on one hit in one inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Cabrera allowed a solo shot to Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth inning, and that was the decisive run in the game. All four runs Cabrera's allowed this season have come on solo home runs, though he was able to escape with a hold in two of those four outings. Aside from the long balls, he's pitched well with a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 12.2 innings. The southpaw has added three holds while seeing high-leverage work.