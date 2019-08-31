Cabrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Cabrera will provide the Cardinals with bullpen reinforcements with the team set to play four games in two days. With rosters set to expand Sunday, the left-hander is expected to stick with the big club following Saturday's twin bill. He owns a 6.17 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB in 11.2 big-league innings this season, with his last appearance coming in June.