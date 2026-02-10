Cardinals' George Soriano: Traded to St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals acquired Soriano from the Nationals on Tuesday in exchange for Andre Granillo, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Soriano has been bouncing around via waivers this offseason and is now joining his fifth organization of the winter. The right-hander is out of minor-league options, so he's a good bet to open the season in the Cardinals' bullpen. Soriano holds a career 5.95 ERA and 117:55 K:BB across 118 innings at the big-league level.
More News
-
Nationals' George Soriano: Goes back to waiver wire•
-
Nationals' George Soriano: Scooped up by Nationals•
-
Braves' George Soriano: DFA'd by Atlanta•
-
Braves' George Soriano: Scooped on waivers by Atlanta•
-
Orioles' George Soriano: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' George Soriano: Claimed off waivers by Orioles•