The Cardinals acquired Soriano from the Nationals on Tuesday in exchange for Andre Granillo, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Soriano has been bouncing around via waivers this offseason and is now joining his fifth organization of the winter. The right-hander is out of minor-league options, so he's a good bet to open the season in the Cardinals' bullpen. Soriano holds a career 5.95 ERA and 117:55 K:BB across 118 innings at the big-league level.