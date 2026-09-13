Soriano picked up the save in Sunday 3-1 win over the White Sox, working around a hit and two walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

Things got dicey for Soriano in the ninth Sunday, but the right-hander managed to strand the bases loaded and earn his fourth save this season. With Riley O'Brien struggling of late, Soriano has gotten a chance to close out games down the stretch -- he's now logged saves in two of his last four appearances. Overall, Soriano sports a 4.36 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 63:34 K:BB across 64 innings this season.