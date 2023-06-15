Gallegos blew the save in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Giants, allowing a two-run home run while striking out two and walking one.

Gallegos appeared to be working his way out of trouble after issuing a leadoff walk to LaMonte Wade Jr. to begin the ninth, retiring the next two batters he faced. He then got ahead 0-2 in the count before running it full and eventually surrendering a game-tying, two-run home run to Mike Yastrzemski. The reliever would get out of the inning with the score still tied, though the Cardinals would go on to fall 8-5 in the tenth, marking the team's fifth straight loss. Gallegos has now blown two of his last three save attempts while also allowing three home runs so far in the month of June. He had allowed just two home runs all season coming into this month.