Gallegoes allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in one inning during Thursday's extra-innings win over Atlanta. He was charged with a blown save.

Gallegos pitched the seventh inning and allowed a game-tying solo shot to Atlanta rookie Michael Harris. This was officially Gallegos' second blown save in his last five outings, though he's seen more of the closing duties given to Ryan Helsley lately. Gallegos has a 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 39:9 K:BB, nine saves, five holds and five blown saves through 32 innings this season. Both of the Cardinals' top relievers have had limited save opportunities lately with the team struggling through a 7-10 run.