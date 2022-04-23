Gallegos earned the save Saturday against the Reds after giving up a run on two hits during the ninth inning. He didn't strike out or walk a batter.

The 30-year-old surrendered his first run of the season on a single, a double and a wild pitch, but he fortunately entered with a three-run cushion and still finished out the save. Its Gallegos' fourth save in as many chances this season, and he's given up one run on four hits with a 5:2 K:BB across 6.1 innings.