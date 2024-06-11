Gallegos (shoulder) will throw at least one inning of relief Tuesday at Double-A Springfield, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gallegos is set for his fifth minor-league rehab appearance Tuesday and could toss multiple innings for the first time during his rehab stint. In four innings of minor-league work, Gallegos has allowed five runs on five hits and two walks. He should be approaching a return to the big-league roster.