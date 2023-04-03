Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Gallegos (back) is available to pitch out of the bullpen Monday against Atlanta, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Gallegos was unavailable for the weekend series against the Blue Jays due to a back issue, but he's evidently recovered enough to be used Monday, if needed. The 31-year-old is slated to serve as Ryan Helsley's primary setup man and could see the occasional save chance.