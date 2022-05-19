Gallegos blew the save after allowing two runs on one hit without recording an out during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Gallegos came on in the bottom of the 10th with a runner on second and a one-run lead and proceeded to give up a walkoff, two-run homer to the leadoff hitter Pete Alonzo. It was the relievers' second blown save of the campaign in just nine opportunities. However, Ryan Heasley is just one for two on save opportunities as well, so Gallegos figures to continue getting the majority of the opportunities.