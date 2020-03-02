Gallegos was credited with a save in a Grapefruit League win over the Nationals on Saturday, allowing a hit over a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

The hard-throwing right-hander's spring got off to an inauspicious start Wednesday, as he allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning versus the Marlins. Gallegos' resurgent effort Saturday was therefore particularly encouraging, especially considering a report by Anne Rogers of MLB.com indicating Gallegos' fastball-slider combination and impressive strikeout rate in 2019 could make him a leading candidate for the primary closer role during the first half of the season, at minimum, while Jordan Hicks (elbow) remains sidelined.