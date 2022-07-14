Gallegos (2-4) was tagged with the loss and a blown save against the Dodgers on Wednesday as a result of allowing two runs on three hits over one inning. He struck out two batters.

Gallegos inherited a one-run ninth-inning lead, but he wasn't able to keep things that way. The right-hander allowed the first two batters he saw to reach base, and a subsequent sacrifice fly and single resulted in two runs for Los Angeles. Gallegos and Ryan Helsley have been sharing closer duties, but it wouldn't be surprising to see more chances going Helsley's way given Gallegos' recent struggles. The latter has given up at least one run in each of his past four appearances and has two losses in addition to two blown saves over that span.