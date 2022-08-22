Gallegos struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

With Ryan Helsley on the paternity list, Gallegos was the top reliever on the Cardinals' roster this weekend. He picked up a hold Saturday before that game became a 16-7 blowout, and he helped St. Louis secure the sweep Sunday with his 12th save of the year. The veteran reliever has maintained a 3.11 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB through 46.1 innings this year, and he's been fairly sharp in allowing just two runs (one earned) through seven innings in August. He'll likely find himself back in a setup role once Helsley rejoins the team.