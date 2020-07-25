Gallegos (not injury related) is slated to throw batting practice Saturday, and manager Mike Shildt considers him "pretty close" to being activated, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals left Gallegos off the Opening Day roster in order to help him catch up after his late arrival to summer camp. The right-hander threw a live batting practice Thursday and looked good doing so, leading Shildt to determine Gallegos could be tuned up enough after Saturday's session to potentially be activated in the subsequent few days. "Arm strength was there," Shildt said. "The secondary pitches had the life that we would expect. Command not as crisp, but you would expect that out of the first live."