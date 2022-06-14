Gallegos gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his ninth save of the season in the first game of a doubleheader against the Pirates.

Ryan Helsley had picked up four saves since Gallegos' last successful conversion May 20, but Helsley got the call in the eighth inning in this one. The duo's late-inning usage will likely continue to depend on matchups and situations rather than the Cardinals having a clear divide between set-up man and closer, but Gallegos didn't hurt his standing with a 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over nine innings between his last two saves.