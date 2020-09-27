Gallegos (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three to earn the win Sunday over the Brewers.

Gallegos covered the fifth and sixth innings, directly following starter Austin Gomber. It appears Gallegos' late-season struggles have distanced him from the closer role a bit. He ends 2020 with a 3.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 15 innings across 16 relief appearances. He also notched four saves and a hold.