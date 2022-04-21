Gallegos gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Marlins.
There was some concern in the spring whether Gallegos would have to share save opportunities for the Cardinals this season or be the team's primary closer, but he's answered those questions decisively through the first couple weeks. The 30-year-old right-hander has yet to allow a run over five appearances, converting all three of his save chances and posting a 5:2 K:BB over 5.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Notches second save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Converts first save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Team may go with committee•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Inks deal for 2022•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Set to arrive at camp•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Could begin year in committee•