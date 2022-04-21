Gallegos gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Marlins.

There was some concern in the spring whether Gallegos would have to share save opportunities for the Cardinals this season or be the team's primary closer, but he's answered those questions decisively through the first couple weeks. The 30-year-old right-hander has yet to allow a run over five appearances, converting all three of his save chances and posting a 5:2 K:BB over 5.1 innings.