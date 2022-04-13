Gallegos pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.
Gallegos received his first save chance of the year and got through it without drama. The 30-year-old right-hander isn't the Cardinals' official closer, but he's one of their more proven high-leverage arms with 19 saves and 44 holds to his name over the last three campaigns. Tuesday was his second appearance of the season after a scoreless inning in a non-save situation last Saturday versus the Pirates.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Team may go with committee•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Inks deal for 2022•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Set to arrive at camp•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Could begin year in committee•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Brief delay for personal reasons•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Collects sixth win•