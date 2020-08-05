Gallegos was mentioned by manager Mike Shildt on Wednesday among a group of Cardinals who could pitch in the ninth inning going forward, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kwang-Hyun Kim was the Cardinals' closer to open the year, but the team has since decided he's best suited to a starting role. Gallegos was drafted as the likely closer by most fantasy players this offseason, though he was merely mentioned as one of several options by Shildt. Gallegos had closer-like numbers last season, striking out 33.3 percent of opposing batters while walking just 5.7 percent en route to a 2.31 ERA, though he recorded just a single save.