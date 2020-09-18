Gallegos (groin) is expected to throw a bullpen session soon, the Associated Press reports.
Gallegos has been on the injured list since Friday after straining his groin the night prior against the Tigers. If the right-hander is able to throw his bullpen soon and do so without setbacks, he could remain on target to return when first eligible Monday.
