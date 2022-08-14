Gallegos (2-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit in one inning, taking the extra-inning loss Saturday versus the Brewers. He struck out none and walked none.

Gallegos gave up an RBI triple to Hunter Renfroe, who then scored on a Kolten Wong sacrifice fly. That was enough of a cushion for the Brewers to hold off the Cardinals. Gallegos hadn't pitched since last Saturday, so there may have been a little rust, and this was just his sixth appearance since the All-Star break. The right-hander has a 3.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB while logging 11 saves, seven holds and six blown saves through 42.1 innings. Gallegos hasn't received many chances to reassert himself in the high-leverage conversation for a team that's won eight of its 11 games in August.