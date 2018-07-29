Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Dealt to Cardinals
Gallegos was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals along with Chasen Shreve on Saturday in exchange for Luke Voit and international bonus pool money.
Gallegos has a 3.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 27.2 innings as a long reliever at Triple-A this year. He also has a 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 30.1 career MLB innings. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth with St. Louis.
