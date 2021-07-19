Gallegos secured his 15th hold in a win over the Giants on Sunday, striking out the side but also hitting a batter during a scoreless eighth inning.

The plunking of Wilmer Flores caused Gallegos to put in a little extra work, but the right-hander looked good doing it. Gallegos now has three straight scoreless appearances after an atypical stretch where he allowed five earned runs over three outings, and he's garnered a hold in three of his last four trips to the mound.