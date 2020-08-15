Gallegos struck out all three batters he faced in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

While the inning couldn't have gone any better for Gallegos, the circumstances of the outing could be mildly worrisome for those banking on the righty emerging from the Cardinals' committee and becoming a true closer. He entered the game in the sixth inning of the seven-inning contest with his side holding a four-run lead, a rather low-leverage situation. While that's a discouraging spot for him to be pitching in, it's certainly possible that his dominance leads to him getting a save opportunity sometime within the next few days.