Gallegos picked up the save Sunday against the Pirates. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

Gallegos had allowed six earned runs in 2.2 innings since his last save on Aug. 9, but needed only eight pitches to close out Sunday's game. Gallegos has been splitting the late-inning duties with JoJo Romero, but with Ryan Helsley recently being activated from the injured list, the pecking order of the Cardinals bullpen remains murky.