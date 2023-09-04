Gallegos picked up the save Sunday against the Pirates. He struck out one over a perfect inning.
Gallegos had allowed six earned runs in 2.2 innings since his last save on Aug. 9, but needed only eight pitches to close out Sunday's game. Gallegos has been splitting the late-inning duties with JoJo Romero, but with Ryan Helsley recently being activated from the injured list, the pecking order of the Cardinals bullpen remains murky.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Locks down ninth save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Picks up hold Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Nabs win Monday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Hit hard Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Allows game-tying homer•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Notches four-out save•