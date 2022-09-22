Gallegos picked up the save Thursday in San Diego, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning in a 5-4 win.
Gallegos needed just 10 pitches to record his 14th save of the season and first since Aug. 28. Ryan Helsley came on in the eighth inning to face the heart of the Padres' lineup, opening the opportunity for Gallegos to pick up the save. He has not allowed a baserunner in seven of his eight outings this month and is holding batters to a .197 AVG on the season.
