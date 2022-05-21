Gallegos struck out five in 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's win over the Pirates.

The Pirates put together a late rally during Friday's matchup, but Gallegos entered the game with runners on first and third and struck out every batter he faced to record the final five outs of the game while preserving the two-run lead. The right-hander was charged with a blown save Thursday against the Mets, but it was encouraging to see him bounce back in Friday's series opener. Gallegos has now converted eight of 10 save chances over 15 appearances this season.