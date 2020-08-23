Gallegos pitched 1.1 perfect innings with one strikeout to earn the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Gallegos relieved Andrew Miller in the eighth inning with two on and two out, and the former struck out Nick Castellanos to end the threat. Gallegos then retired the side in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season. He's allowed just one baserunner in 4.2 innings across five appearances this year, while striking out seven. The 29-year-old will likely continue to compete with Miller for save opportunities going forward.