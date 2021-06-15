Gallegos (4-1) earned the win in relief Monday against the Marlins after tossing a scoreless inning. He didn't record a strikeout and didn't give up a hit or a walk.

Gallegos has recorded three straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen and seems to be leaving behind a rough stretch between May 27 and June 1 in which he allowed three earned runs across three outings. Despite that poor run a few weeks ago, Gallegos still owns a strong 2.21 ERA across 36.2 innings on the season.