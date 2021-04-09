Gallegos (2-0) earned his second win of the season, firing a perfect eighth inning with a pair of strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

Gallegos has earned either a win or a hold in all four of his relief appearances. The righty has pitched four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts to start the 2021 campaign. Gallegos may be in line to pick up some save opportunities behind Alex Reyes and Jordan Hicks as the season progresses.