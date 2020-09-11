Gallegos exited Thursday's game in the seventh inning with an undisclosed injury, FOX Sports Midwest reports.
The right-hander came into the game to start the seventh inning and allowed three runs on two hits and a walk before exiting the field with a trainer. it's unclear at the moment what Gallegos is dealing with or how long he will be out.
