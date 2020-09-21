Gallegos (groin) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Gallegos is set to return after missing the minimum 10 days with a groin injury. He should be a decent option in the final week of the season for players looking for another save or two, though it's not guaranteed he gets any. He does lead the Cardinals in that category, though he has just four of the team's 11 saves. Andrew Miller ranks second with three and could get the nod if a run of lefties comes up in the ninth inning.