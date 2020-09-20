Gallegos (groin) threw an extended bullpen session and covered first base without issue, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Saturday's workload was a major step for Gallegos in his recovery, and manager Mike Shildt noted the reliever successfully "checked off the boxes" he needed to. The fact Gallegos was able to evidently emerge free of setbacks from a rigorous workout, and there is increasing optimism the 29-year-old will be able to join the team early next week in Kansas City.
