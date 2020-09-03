Gallegos (1-1) was tagged with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Reds on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on two walks and one hit over one-third of an inning. He recorded one strikeout.

Gallegos threw only eight of his 16 pitches for strikes upon entering in the bottom of the ninth with the score knotted at 3-3. An inning-opening strikeout of Jose Garcia quickly went to waste, as the right-hander surrendered a pair of walks before allowing a game-winning single to Joey Votto. It was the rarest of stumbles for Gallegos, who hadn't allowed an earned run and yielded only two hits over his previous eight appearances. Despite the hiccup, the hard-throwing 29-year-old is fully expected to continue receiving high-leverage opportunities during what remains of the regular season.