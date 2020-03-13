Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Finishes spring with save
Gallegos was credited with his second save of spring in a Grapefruit League win over the Marlins on Thursday, firing a perfect ninth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.
Gallegos is a leading contender to serve as the Cardinals' closer whenever the 2020 regular season does begin, and Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes the right-hander pitched the ninth inning in four of his six spring appearances. Pitching coach Mike Maddux credited the hard-throwing reliever for his resiliency after Thursday's game, noting Gallegos' first two Grapefruit League outings were "a little big rugged" but that the 28-year-old bounced back well over his last three.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Bounces back with first save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Competing for closing job•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Picks up save Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Suffers second loss•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Grabs third victory•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Nails down second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...