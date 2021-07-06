Gallegos secured his 13th hold in a win over the Giants on Monday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run while recording three strikeouts over one inning.

Gallegos' frame wasn't completely smooth, as he was touched up by Alex Dickerson for a 382-foot round tripper. However, the right-hander turned up the dial on his swing-and-miss stuff, striking out the side to get out of the inning without further damage. While the punchouts were certainly impressive, Gallegos has now allowed five earned runs over the last three appearances, his rockiest stretch of the campaign.