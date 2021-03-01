Gallegos pitched a clean ninth inning in Sunday's Grapefruit League tie with the Nationals, recording two strikeouts.
It was notably Gallegos, and not eventual presumptive closer Jordan Hicks, who got the first ninth-inning call of spring, although it came in a non-save situation with the Cardinals actually down 4-2 entering the frame. The presence of Gallegos is a luxury of sorts for manager Mike Shildt; the hard-throwing right-hander proved effective in a closing role last season (4-for-4 in save chances) and certainly could soften the landing for Hicks in his return to game action after nearly two years off due to Tommy John surgery and last season's COVID-19 opt-out.
