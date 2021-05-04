Gallegos recorded his fifth hold in a win over the Mets on Monday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Gallegos extended his scoreless appearance streak to six games with Monday's 16-pitch outing, lowering his ERA to 2.16 in the process. The right-hander figures in for continued higher-leverage opportunities behind current closer Alex Reyes, especially with Jordan Hicks battling both inconsistency and forearm tightness.