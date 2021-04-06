Gallegos earned his first hold in a win over the Marlins on Monday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts.
Gallegos served as an effective multi-inning bridge from Jordan Hicks to Alex Reyes in his second appearance of the season. The 29-year-old appears to have left a difficult spring (7.04 ERA in eight appearances) firmly behind him, as he's opened the campaign with four scoreless, one-hit frames and a 4:0 K:BB.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Grabs win in opener•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Erratic spring so far•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Gets first spring ninth-inning nod•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Picks up win in series opener•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Collects second win•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Used in sixth inning•